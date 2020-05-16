Video streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon were forced to reduce their bitrates in several European countries back in March as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This measure was taken to reduce the load on ISPs and to cope with the millions of users were consuming tons of content while in lockdown. However, it seems that streaming services are starting to return to their normal HD quality in some European countries.

According to the FlatpanelsHD, Netflix is starting to give its customers normal HD quality in several European countries. Users from Denmark, Norway, Germany, and more countries have been posting on forums that their streaming quality has been restored. A Netflix spokesperson said:

“Please note, we are working with ISPs to help increase capacity. In the last month alone, we have added four times the normal capacity. As conditions improve, we will lift these limitations.”

Now, we have to wait for other companies to start working as they did, while the world slowly returns to normal.

Source BGR

You May Also Like
Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 to be launched in India on May 8

The phone will be launched via a live-stream event.

Microsoft offers free repair for Surface Laptop 3 units with cracked display issue

Aside from offering free repair, Microsoft will also reimburse those who had paid to get the cracked display on their Surface Laptop 3 replaced.
Realme 6 Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro is now up for pre-order in Europe for €349, free gift included

It is available for pre-order till May 7.