Netflix began testing the ability to control playback speed on its platform back in October last year. Today, Netflix has announced that users can now speed up or slow down the playback speed on its Android app. This new feature is rolling out to users starting today on the mobile app for Android, and will soon arrive on the iOS app and the web version as well.

Talking about the playback controls, users can choose between slower (0.5X or 0.75X) or faster (1.25X and 1.5X) options for video playback on their phone or tablet, and soon, on any screen of their choice. The playback control button appears in the bottom left corner of the screen while watching content.

Once users tap on it, a window will pop up that will let them choose between 0.5x, 0.75x, 1x (Normal), 1.25x and 1.5x playback speed options. However, the playback speed will revert back to normal every time users start watching a new movie or TV show, indicating that there might not be an option to set a default playback speed that applies to all content from the get-go.