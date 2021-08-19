Netflix is rolling out support for Spatial Audio on iPhone and iPad. Spatial Audio enables an immersive experience, bringing theater-like multi-directional audio to your earphones.

The feature was first spotted by a user on Reddit and then confirmed by Netflix to a lot of publications. Now, when you play a TV show or a movie on Netflix that has multi-directional audio, you’ll see a dedicated Spatial Audio toggle in the Control Center of your iPhone or iPad.

Spatial Audio is available in both iOS 14 and iOS 15 and also requires an AirPods Max or AirPods Pro to work. In addition to these requirements, you’ll need an iPhone 7 or newer, or an iPad 6th gen or newer for the feature to work.

Apple says that Spatial Audio creates a movie theater-like experience that takes advantage of the gyroscope and accelerometer in the ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and compatible Apple headphones.

By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience.

iOS 15 builds on the Spatial Audio feature bringing multi-directional audio to non-Dolby Atmos content. The feature would allow iOS users pretty much any song or video in Spatial Audio.

If you don’t see Spatial Audio in your iPhone’s or iPad’s Netflix app, make sure you update to the latest version from the App Store. If you have the latest version, you may have to wait a bit as Netflix says this will be a slow rollout.

Have you tried Spatial Audio yet? How’s your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!