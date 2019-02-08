Netflix takes care of iOS users’ data with Smart Downloads

If you are a Netflix subscriber and you have an iPhone or iPad, make sure to enable the new Smart Downloads option in the app Settings. It is available, according to an official Netflix blog post, as of February 7, and it takes the Download feature introduced in 2016 to a new level. One that takes care of your data consumption.

What it basically does, once enabled, is to only download episodes while connected to WiFi. Once on data, all downloads will pause. It will also take care of your device’s storage, by deleting a downloaded episode once you finished watching it. If you want to keep it, all you need to do is disable Smart Downloads and manually manage your episodes.

Smart Downloads is available on the latest version of the Netflix app for Android, iOS, and devices running Windows 10.