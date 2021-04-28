netflix play something

For the past few months, Netflix has been testing a new feature that will automatically play something from its vast library of content when you can’t decide what to watch. For some users, that feature appeared as ‘Shuffle Play’ during the test phase, while a few others in the experiment circle saw a ‘Play Something’ button. Well, the test is over, and Netflix has finally picked a name too. Play Something it is, and it is now finally rolling out for all users globally.

As the name suggests, Netflix’s new feature will pick a movie or TV series for you to watch when you tap on the Play Something button. But don’t already start sweating at the thought that Netflix’s algorithm will pick something too edgy for your taste. On the contrary, the algorithm will select a TV series based on your content consumption preference and watching habits.

When you and your siblings can't pick between The Crown, Castlevania, or Roma, try Play Something!

So, what content does the Play Something trick select for you from Netflix’s vast library? Well, it can be a new film or TV series that you haven’t seen before, something on your wishlist, content that you’ve already seen, or a film/series you started watching but haven’t finished yet. In the latter case, Netflix will pick up where you initially left off. Here’s Netflix official introduction video for the new feature:

And to make sure that you don’t have to dig deep in the UI, the Play Something button will appear in three distinct locations to make finding it easier to find. It will appear beneath your profile name when you log in, and you can also find it in the navigation menu on the left side of the screen. Lastly, the tenth row of content on the Netflix homepage will also have the Play Something feature. Do keep in mind the feature is currently limited to the Netflix TV app, but the official announcement does not make any mention of its arrival on mobile devices.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

