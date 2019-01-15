Netflix prices may go up again, maybe a bit too much

The last time we reported Netflix prices were going up was less than six months ago. Now, it seems that one of the biggest video streaming services is planning on raising its prices once again.

Netflix has announced that it’s going to start charging more for its video streaming service. Last October we saw prices go from $9.99 to $10.99 for the middle tier service and from $11.99 to $13.99 for the most expensive option. Now CNBC has reported that the new prices could go from $10.99 to $12.99 and $13.99 to $15.99. This means that the prices would increase by 14% for the premium plan and 18% for the regular plan. These changes are part of a plan to get out of debt and improve its service to compete with other video streaming services. Let’s just hope they don’t lose too many customers on the way because of these price changes.