Netflix subscription prices are going up

Netflix announced back in January that it will start increasing prices for its subscriptions. The extra revenue, said the company, will allow Netflix to add more television shows and movies. While some U.S. users have already seen their monthly bills go up, depending on their billing cycle, others are just now getting email reminders about the increase.

Prices are increasing across the board. The basic plan will rise from $8 to $9 per month. The standard plan with HD streaming on two devices will go from $11 to $13 per month. The price of the premium subscription plan will increase from $14 to $16.

While analysts believe that customers are willing to pay the extra cash as long as the titles in the catalogue continue to be exciting, Apple recently announced its Netflix competitor, dubbed Apple TV+.