One of the most interesting audio tricks offered by the AirPods Pro and the new AirPods Max headphones is Spatial Audio. It relies on head-tracking to offer a cinema-like surround sound audio output for a more immersive experience. And soon, content on Netflix might be able to take advantage of Spatial Audio while you binge-watch your favorite series wearing the AirPods Pro or the luxurious $549 AirPods Max.

Spatial audio support on Netflix might arrive in Spring 2021

As per a report by French website iPhonesoft that cites an insider in Netflix’s development team, the streaming giant has been working on adding Spatial Audio support since December last year. And if all things fall into place, Netflix’s content library will enable Spatial Audio support on the AirPods Pro (likely their rumored successor arriving later this year as well) and the AirPods Max in the spring season this year.

Needless to say, Spatial Audio will make the movie-watching experience even more enjoyable, as Apple promises that the feature will make users feel as if the sound is coming from all directions even if they move their heads. Do keep in mind that Spatial Audio has to be enabled manually from the Bluetooth section in the Settings app. Also, you’ll need a compatible audio product (read: AirPods Pro and Max) paired with a supported device running iOS 14 (and iPadOs 14) or a newer build.

Netflix might limit Spatial Audio support to its pricier plans

However, it remains to be seen whether Spatial Audio is enabled across the entire Netflix library, or only for select titles. Also, it is quite likely that Spatial Audio support will be exclusive to the pricier subscription tiers of the streaming service. Netflix already offers a similar audio-centric perk in the form of Dolby Atmos support. However, Dolby Atmos compatibility is available only for select few titles. And to enjoy its benefits, you need a Netflix plan that supports streaming in Ultra HD quality.