There are many ways to relax after work or school. You can hit the gym, grab a book, spend hours playing video games, or watch your favorite shows and movies. These last two options have been getting stronger over the last couple of years, as streaming services offer tons of great content without having to leave your home. Netflix is maybe one of the most popular streaming services, as it offers tons of original content, great classics, and more. However, it seems that the company isn’t planning on stopping there, as it could also enter the game streaming segment in a not-so-distant future.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix may launch a game streaming service, just like Stadia and Xbox Cloud services. In other words, the media streaming titan could allow you to play games on the cloud without powerful hardware requirements. Now, this won’t happen overnight, as the company has recently hired Mike Verdu from EA to help them develop these in-house games.

“The idea is to offer video games on Netflix’s streaming platform within the next year, according to a person familiar with the situation. The games will appear alongside current fare as a new programming genre — similar to what Netflix did with documentaries or stand-up specials. The company doesn’t currently plan to charge extra for the content.”

Further, this possible game streaming service may not be as hardcore as the one offered by Microsoft initially, as the company could most likely focus on in-house games, which would be available to Netflix’s current streaming service. Now, Mike Verdu has worked on games such as Plants vs Zombies, several Zynga games, Farmville, Sims, and even Star Wars, to give us an idea of what to expect. And who knows, we might get amazing third-party games as things evolve.

Source Bloomberg

Via GSM Arena