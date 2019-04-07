While Netflix subscription prices are going up, the streaming company has officially killed Apple AirPlay support. If you were used to streaming your favorite TV shows on your iPhone and beaming them to your Apple TV, that’s a feature you will now have to live without in the future.

Initially confirmed by Netflix as a “technical limitation” — despite working since 2013 — a company spokesperson told The Verge that “we can’t distinguish which device is which, we can’t actually certify the devices… so we’ve had to just shut down support for it“.

With AirPlay 2, plenty of TV manufacturers are incorporating the feature in their latest products. While Netflix might have a problem detecting these devices properly, it decided to kill AirPlay support altogether. This means you won’t be able to stream to your Apple TV. That, of course, except if you have the native Netflix app installed.

We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn’t a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn’t) or certify these experiences. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices.

Apple recently announced its Apple TV+ service, which is basically a Netflix competitor in its infancy.