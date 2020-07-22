Netflix plan
Nextflix offers a range of plans for its users but there is a gap between Rs 199 “Mobile” and Rs 499 “Basic” plans. It seems like the streaming service is looking to bridge the gap between the two low end plans by introducing a new one. The company is said to be testing a new Rs 349 (~ $4.65) monthly “Mobile+” plan in India .

The new Netflix Mobile+ plan is said to offer high-definition (HD) video and access on computers — including PC, Mac, and Chromebook — as opposed to the standard-definition (SD) video restrictions of Mobile and Basic. However, you can’t watch content on TV or on simultaneous screens.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Netflix said, “We launched the Mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice [the Mobile+ plan] brings. We will only roll it out long-term if they do.”

