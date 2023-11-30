Key Takeaways Netflix is bringing the remastered Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to mobile for all subscribers, expanding its gaming library to attract new users and cement its position as a popular streaming platform.

All three games in the GTA Trilogy will be available on both iOS and Android platforms, without any ads or in-app purchases, providing a quality gaming experience for subscribers.

Netflix's move into mobile and cloud games, along with its growing catalog of over 80 unique titles, demonstrates its commitment to offering more features and attracting more subscribers, potentially making it a major player in the gaming industry.

Netflix has a large library of games on both iOS and Android, allowing all subscribers to play any of these games free of charge – for as long as they’re subscribed to the platform. In a surprise announcement, the streaming giant announced that it’s bringing the remastered Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, to mobile, making it available for all Netflix subscribers.

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy consists of three games, Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition. All of these games will be special to Netflix, and will not contain ads or in-app purchases. All three games will be available on both iOS and Android from December 14.

Netflix says it has more than 80 mobile games in its forever-growing catalog, and the latest GTA Trilogy will likely be one of the biggest and most popular titles in its gaming library.

You can pre-register and download the GTA Trilogy on launch day:

Game Platform Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition iOS, Android Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition iOS, Android Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition iOS, Android

Netflix is changing the game

Netflix appears to be committed to mobile and cloud games more than ever. The streaming giant partnered up with big-name developers and studios, and the latest GTA Trilogy partnership could be one of its biggest and most iconic move, yet. If you’ve never heard of Netflix’s games, this will put the company on gamers' radar and attract many new users to try out the streaming platform’s catalog, which now boasts more than 80 unique titles.

While the streaming giant has had its ups and downs in recent years, it is going strong, and the company is heavily investing to bring as many unique and popular titles under its hood as possible. The move could attract more subscribers, and even though the price keeps going up, the platform is now at least starting to offer even more features that could make it more appealing to the masses.

Each of the GTA games mentioned retails between $4 to $7 in the US, making Netflix’s offering a decent value, especially when you look at some of the titles in the library. There are other big names and iconic games, such as Cut the Rope.

These classic titles will surely bring some nostalgia to fans and gamers around the world, making it easier to justify the subscription that appears to slowly turn into an Amazon Prime Gaming competitor. Paying a flat fee for a streaming service that offers high-quality popular gaming titles and some of best shows and movies could make Netflix an even bigger player in the near future.

Netflix’s Game library is about to offer a whole lot more for a flat monthly fee

Every single game that comes to the Netflix library is ad-free and has no app-purchases, making popular titles easy and more affordable. Now that Netflix is bringing such popular games to its catalog, there’s a chance that the streaming giant could also partner up with app makers and other developers to offer paid applications and/or services to users at no extra cost.

While apps are a bit of a stretch, they could offer better value for users, especially at an age where Google Play Pass and Apple Arcade are present. By bringing some of the most popular apps and games under a single platform could force users to consider twice whether they want to cancel their subscription and wave goodbye to their favorite games that they had access to for free.

These are some of the best smartphones to play Netflix's game library on