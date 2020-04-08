Netflix
Author
Tags

While in lockdown, Netflix has revealed a series of updates to its parental controls. The updates aim to help guardians set the right boundaries for their children.

You can now block an individual series or film by name and it won’t show up at all on your kid’s profile. Earlier, individual titles were simply locked behind a PIN. However, you can always filter out titles by age categories.

Further, Netflix is expanding the PIN-control feature to all profiles. It means you can lock adult profiles with a four-digit code and keep kids from accessing them. Moreover, parents can now also browse what kids have been watching in their Netflix profiles.

The new parental controls are now available in a dedicated “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within “Account” settings on Netflix.com.

You May Also Like
Dark Sky by Apple

Dark Sky weather app acquired by Apple, discontinued on Android

The branding has already been updated on the website to “Dark Sky by Apple.”

Facebook’s new Tuned app is here to help couples keep up with each other

Tuned is a social media app, but only for the two people in a relationship who can privately share notes, stickers, and songs with each other.

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Design and iOS 14 Widgets LEAKED?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new iPhone 12 leaks that tease a possible new design, OnePlus 8 series with wireless charging and more