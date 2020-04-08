While in lockdown, Netflix has revealed a series of updates to its parental controls. The updates aim to help guardians set the right boundaries for their children.

You can now block an individual series or film by name and it won’t show up at all on your kid’s profile. Earlier, individual titles were simply locked behind a PIN. However, you can always filter out titles by age categories.

Further, Netflix is expanding the PIN-control feature to all profiles. It means you can lock adult profiles with a four-digit code and keep kids from accessing them. Moreover, parents can now also browse what kids have been watching in their Netflix profiles.

The new parental controls are now available in a dedicated “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within “Account” settings on Netflix.com.