We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Netflix is hard at work to win the Indian market, from making original shows with A-list stars to launching India-specific affordable membership plans, the company is trying it all. In a bid to further woo the Indian audience, Netflix has finally added Hindi language support to its desktop client as well as the mobile app. Here’s how the Netflix UI looks when the language is changed to Hindi:

Now, UI elements such as show description, the menu bar and the settings section can all be changed to Hindi language, making it easier for the Hindi speaking audience (over 300 million native speakers) to read about content in their first language. Moreover, irrespective of their current location, users across the globe can change the language to Hindi.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” Monika Shergill, VP Content at Netflix India, was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

You May Also Like
Google app adds a Lens shortcut directly in the search bar
Lens integration is definitely a useful addition in the Google app and will make it easier to perform a quick image search or copying text from an image.
Netflix users can now control the playback speed on its Android app
The ability to adjust playback speed on Netflix is soon coming to the iOS app and the web client as well.
Apple denies having an interest in buying TikTok
Even if Apple was interested, the deal would put the company in a complex situation where it has to balance pressure from both the US and China.