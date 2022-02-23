Can't find something to watch? Netflix Fast Laughs are here on TV

Last year, Netflix introduced 'Fast Laughs' on Android and iPhone. Fast Laughs on Netflix mobile is a TikTok-style vertically scrolling feed of short videos from famous TV shows and movies (mostly from the comedy genre) that are made to "make you chuckle." In addition to making you laugh, Fast Laughs is also Netlfix's way of promoting new TV shows and movies to the users.

Starting today, Fast Laughs are available on Netflix TV apps. On Netflix for mobile, Fast Laughs have been given a separate tab in the middle. However, it works differently on TV. On TVs, this feature will be opt-in. It'll appear "somewhere around rows 6 through 12" on TVs. As TechCrunch notes, Netflix's idea to show Fast Laughs is when a user has been looking to watch some content and scrolls down to find something.

On Netflix mobile, you swipe up and down to scroll through Fast Laughs. On TV, since you can not technically swipe, you have to press the right and left buttons to switch between clips. On the bottom, there is a 'More Info' button that navigates the users to the dedicated TV show/movie page.

At launch, Netflix Fast Laughs on TV will have clips from movies like "Army of the Dead," "Fatherhood," and "The Kissing Booth" and TV shows like "Big Mouth," "Dead to Me," and "Never Have I Ever." It will also have some videos from stand-up comedians like Ali Wong, Jo-Koy, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.

For now, Netflix is testing the Fast Laughs feature on TV. It will be available first to the English-speaking markets, such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and others. The rollout has already started and it is supposed to show up on users' TV apps in the coming days and weeks.

