We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Entertainment

Can't find something to watch? Netflix Fast Laughs are here on TV

By Sanuj Bhatia February 23, 2022, 11:48 am
Netflix Fast Laughs TV Source: Netflix (via TechCrunch)

Last year, Netflix introduced 'Fast Laughs' on Android and iPhone. Fast Laughs on Netflix mobile is a TikTok-style vertically scrolling feed of short videos from famous TV shows and movies (mostly from the comedy genre) that are made to "make you chuckle." In addition to making you laugh, Fast Laughs is also Netlfix's way of promoting new TV shows and movies to the users.

Starting today, Fast Laughs are available on Netflix TV apps. On Netflix for mobile, Fast Laughs have been given a separate tab in the middle. However, it works differently on TV. On TVs, this feature will be opt-in. It'll appear "somewhere around rows 6 through 12" on TVs. As TechCrunch notes, Netflix's idea to show Fast Laughs is when a user has been looking to watch some content and scrolls down to find something.

Netflix Fast Laughs TV 2 Source: TechCrunch

On Netflix mobile, you swipe up and down to scroll through Fast Laughs. On TV, since you can not technically swipe, you have to press the right and left buttons to switch between clips. On the bottom, there is a 'More Info' button that navigates the users to the dedicated TV show/movie page.

At launch, Netflix Fast Laughs on TV will have clips from movies like "Army of the Dead," "Fatherhood," and "The Kissing Booth" and TV shows like "Big Mouth," "Dead to Me," and "Never Have I Ever." It will also have some videos from stand-up comedians like Ali Wong, Jo-Koy, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.

For now, Netflix is testing the Fast Laughs feature on TV. It will be available first to the English-speaking markets, such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and others. The rollout has already started and it is supposed to show up on users' TV apps in the coming days and weeks.

Via: TechCrunch

Read More

 Services

Google will stop making YouTube Original shows

Google will stop making YouTube Originals in the future and it will focus on funding YouTube Kids Fund and the Black Voices Fund, programs that were created back in 2020.

By Roland Udvarlaki January 19, 2022, 10:00 am

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high'

Samsung says that the demand for Galaxy S22 series is very high and it has exceeded the company's expectations. You may want to place an order as soon as possible as shipping dates are slipping to April end.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 19, 2022, 4:00 am
Accessories

These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 Plus cases

We included some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colorful cases that we could find on Amazon. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 19, 2022, 12:00 am