In July, we learned that Netflix was looking to enter the cloud gaming sector to compete against Stadia, xCloud, and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. Now, the company has announced that all of the Netflix subscribers can play mobile games on Android devices at no extra cost. The company says that iOS Netflix games are coming soon. Netflix Games will be available on Android from the Google Play Store starting November 3.

The games will have no in-app purchases or ads. They’ll be free to play for Netflix subscribers and will be based on the TV shows and movies from the company. At the launch, five games will be available: Stranger Things: 1984Stranger Things 3: The GameShooting HoopsCard Blast, and Teeter Up. The games will be available for download from the Google Play Store and will appear in the Netflix app as well.

In the blog post, the company says, “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

Games will launch in the default language of your Netflix account. Every profile will be able to play the game. However, games won’t be available in the “Kids” profile and there is a limit on the number of users who can play games at the same time as well — just like Netflix’s subscription.

Netflix’s Vice President of game development, Mike Verdu, said, “Just like our series, films, and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer.”

Source: Netflix

