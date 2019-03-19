Netflix announces it will not be on Apple video subscription

Apple’s upcoming subscriptions bonanza, said to be announced March 25, is expected to include an all-in-one subscription for video content from different sources including its own original productions.

Discussions between the company and potential vendors have not been fruitful between some of the biggest publishers and creators, namely and reportedly Netflix and Hulu — a consortium-backed service with shows from AT&T, Disney, Comcast, Fox and their subsidiary networks. However, it has also been reported that CBS, Viacom and Lions Gate have agreed to some sort of redistribution deal.

Apple reportedly wants a 30 percent cut of revenues — untypical for distributors in the TV and film industry.

At this point, Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings has made a public announcement to the media saying that his company won’t be supplying to Apple’s service.

“We prefer to let our customers watch our content on our service. We have chosen not to integrate with their service,” Hastings told Reuters and other news agencies.

Hastings did say that he appreciates competition from “amazing, large, well-funded companies with very significant efforts” as they may provide a lot to learn.