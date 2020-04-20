One of the perils of watching content on a smartphone is accidental touches, which can lead to nuisances such as the app minimizing, the seek bar disrupting playback and whatnot. Netflix knows that all too well, and has therefore added a screen lock button to its Android app.

First spotted by 9to5Google, once you start a video, a separate screen lock icon now appears in the bottom left corner of the screen. Tapping on it locks the seek bar and other on-screen buttons, and only shows the lock button when you tap on the screen.

In order to return back to normal, just tap the lock icon followed by selecting the ‘unlock controls’ button. The screen lock feature is reportedly being added to the Netflix app on Android via a server-side update in a phased manner and will be available to everyone over the course of the next few days.

Source: 9to5Google