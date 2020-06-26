The Nest Hub Max smart display has so far only allowed 1-on-1 video calls via the Google Duo app. Well, that changes now. Google has announced that users can now start a group video call on their Nest Hub Max with just a voice command – “Hey Google, make a group call.”

To do so, users first have to create a group in the Google Duo app. Once they say the voice command, they will have to select the group on the Next Hub Max’s screen and they’re good to go. In addition to the Nest Hub Max, group video calling support via Google Duo is also arriving on third-party smart displays such as LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display, JBL Link View and Lenovo’s 8 inch and 10 inch Smart Displays.

Additionally, group video calling on the Next Hub Max now supports Google Meet as well. Users can tune into a group video call with up to 100 people at once on their smart display. All you have to do is just utter the magic words “Hey Google, start a meeting” or “Hey Google, join my next meeting.”

