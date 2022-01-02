Google Nest Hub Max to transition and become second Fuchsia OS powered smart display

It's been a long time since we last heard about Google's Fuchsia OS. Around three-four years back, the OS was rumored to replace Android. However, as the software's development happened, we got an idea that Google wasn't developing Fuchsia to replace Android. Instead, it was being developed for smart home devices. And then in May 2021, Google finally updated its Nest Hub with Fuchsia OS. Now, as per a report from 9to5Google, Google is now looking to expand the Fuchsia OS to its Nest Hub Max.

The report starts by citing that Google's software testing process has three stages: teamfood, fishfood, and dogfood. Dogfood, the report states, is the final stage of testing as in this test a much larger audience, including Google employees who are not a part of the project, are involved. According to the report, Fuchsia OS testing on Nest Hub Max has reached the dogfood stage. The publication spotted a change on Fuchsia Gerrit saying:

This cherrypick to f6 needs to happen before ~Sunday 12/19 else we miss out on getting needed PatternCheckFailed instances from sherlock f6 dogfood from Monday 12/20 until 1/3.

In the comment above, "sherlock" is the codename for the Nest Hub Max, according to the report. And it appears that it is running the "6th" version of the Fuchsia OS (f6). Nonetheless, the important thing is that the code mentions "dogfood" and "sherlock" which potentially means that Google has started testing the OS widely and it could roll out the new OS to Next Hub Max anytime soon. In case you want to be one of the first to try Fuchsia OS on your Nest Hub Max, make sure you're enrolled in the Preview Program in the Google Home app.

Via: 9to5Google