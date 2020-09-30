The successor to the Google Home is now official, and it comes with some significant changes when compared to Google’s previous-gen speakers. Google describes this new speaker as a helpful speaker that’s all about sound.”

As previous Google speakers, it comes with Google Assistant support, meaning that you only have to say “Hey Google” to play your favorite beats while experiencing room-filling sound. At the same time, it allows you to control your smart home, asking Google to turn on lights, TVs, and more.

The new Google Nest Audio is 6.89-inches tall, 4.89-inches wide, and 2.65 lbs without the external power adapter. It includes a 59-inch power cable that will help you place it anywhere in your home. It comes in five color options, so you can choose if you want your speaker in Chalk, Charcoal, Sage, Sand, or Sky. Google also claims that the Nest Audio enclosure is made from 70 percent recycled plastic, so they are also thinking green.

Suppose you want to know more about the sound capabilities of this new smart speaker. In that case, the Google Nest Audio includes a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter. It will deliver 50 percent more bass than the 75 percent more volume than the original Google Home, as explained by Mark Spates, the Lead Product Manager for Nest Speakers. He also mentions that this new speaker results from their efforts to create the very best smart speaker for listening to music, and for a compelling price tag. Google has achieved this while still trying to deliver the three essential components to make a speaker great, which are: rich bass, more volume, and maintaining natural, clear sound.

Google also showed us some examples of the uses you can give to this new Nest Audio with the help of Mark Ronson and Selena Gomez, who also talked a bit more about the YouTube Music service, which is part of many services and apps that are compatible with this smart speaker. Preorders are already live, but you can also wait for October 5, when it will become available in 21 countries.