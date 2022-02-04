We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Phones

Neither Snapdragon nor MediaTek: Nokia G21 could arrive with a unique chipset

It'll apparently run on UniSoc T606 processor
By Sanuj Bhatia February 4, 2022, 3:45 am
Nokia G21 renders Source: Roland Quandt on Twitter

Nokia has been releasing a number of entry-level budget smartphones in the market. The company released five new budget offerings in the United States market, and according to a new leak, Nokia is already working on a budget new smartphone called G21. What's interesting about Nokia G21 is that it won't be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor or a Mediatek chipset. Instead, the upcoming budget Nokia smartphone is said to be powered by a UniSoc T606 processor.

The design and specs of Nokia's G20 successor have leaked on the internet. The design is unsurprisingly not the interesting part of the smartphone. Instead, it's what powers it. According to the rumors, these will be the specifications of the Nokia G21 smartphone (via PhoneArena):

  • 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display
  • 1.6GHz octa-core UniSoc T606 processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64/128GB expandable storage (up to 512GB)
  • Triple-camera setup: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Secondary 8-megapixel camera
  • Dual-SIM, LTE support, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
  • USB-C
  • 5,050 mAh battery with Quick Charge technology

From the specs, it seems like the G21 will be another mid-range offering from Nokia. The leaked design of the smartphone reveals that there will be a button on the left-hand side of the smartphone (other than volume rockers) which will probably be the dedicated Google Assistant button.

Check out the full renders of the Nokia G21 down below:

What are your thoughts about the Nokia G21? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Twitter

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 iOS

World Trade Center replaces keys with iPhones and Apple Watches

Silverstein Properties announced that it successfully implemented employee badges in Apple Wallet, allowing tenants and employees to access office buildings, tenant floors and more using their iPhones or Apple Watch devices.

By Roland Udvarlaki February 2, 2022, 11:30 am
industry

Google says the Pixel 6 series is selling excellently

Google held its Q4 2021 earnings call yesterday and the company reported a revenue of $75.32. About the Pixel 6, Sundar Pichai said that Google touched its "quarterly sales record" for Pixel phones in Q4 2021.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 2, 2022, 3:30 am
Services

HBO Max coming to more European countries in March

WarnerMedia has announced that HBO Max, its own streaming service, will be available in more European countries, including Portugal, Poland, The Netherlands, and Croatia, starting March 8, 2022.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 2, 2022, 2:00 am