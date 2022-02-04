Neither Snapdragon nor MediaTek: Nokia G21 could arrive with a unique chipset

Nokia has been releasing a number of entry-level budget smartphones in the market. The company released five new budget offerings in the United States market, and according to a new leak, Nokia is already working on a budget new smartphone called G21. What's interesting about Nokia G21 is that it won't be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor or a Mediatek chipset. Instead, the upcoming budget Nokia smartphone is said to be powered by a UniSoc T606 processor.

The design and specs of Nokia's G20 successor have leaked on the internet. The design is unsurprisingly not the interesting part of the smartphone. Instead, it's what powers it. According to the rumors, these will be the specifications of the Nokia G21 smartphone (via PhoneArena):

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display

1.6GHz octa-core UniSoc T606 processor

4GB RAM, 64/128GB expandable storage (up to 512GB)

Triple-camera setup: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Secondary 8-megapixel camera

Dual-SIM, LTE support, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou

USB-C

5,050 mAh battery with Quick Charge technology

From the specs, it seems like the G21 will be another mid-range offering from Nokia. The leaked design of the smartphone reveals that there will be a button on the left-hand side of the smartphone (other than volume rockers) which will probably be the dedicated Google Assistant button.

Check out the full renders of the Nokia G21 down below:

What are your thoughts about the Nokia G21? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Twitter