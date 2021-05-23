Everyone needs a website. It’s the unspoken rule of the digital age. Whether you’re a restaurant owner looking to attract more customers or a photographer who wants to showcase your portfolio, a website is the best way to reach a larger audience. That’s where Wix comes in. With Wix, you can create a professionally designed website with the functionality you need to bring your vision to life.

Wix is a sophisticated yet accessible solution that caters to users with all kinds of needs, from business owners to professional web developers.

There are several ways to create your website with Wix. The most common option is to use the intuitive Wix Editor, which offers over 500 designer-made templates that you customize to suit your website’s needs. If you want Wix to do most of the work for you, you can use the artificial intelligence tool called Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) to build your site. Simply answer several questions about your website needs and goals, and ADI will choose the template and features that will suit you best. You can even use ADI to build your site entirely from your mobile device. And if you are an experienced web developer, you can edit your Wix website in “dev mode” using Velo by Wix, a full-stack development platform.

In addition to having a mobile-friendly website, you can also manage your site entirely from your mobile device. With the Wix Owner App, you can perform all the same actions as you would from a desktop including, sending email campaigns, tracking analytics, chatting live with visitors, managing your online community, selling from your eCommerce store, managing your online bookings calendar, and much more. And for your site members, you can give them a mobile experience with the Spaces by Wix App, where they can easily buy your products, read blog posts, book services, and more.

You can also customize your website’s functionality with over 200 apps by Wix and third parties. This includes business management tools, such as accounting software and shipping fulfillment as well as growth tools like email marketing and live chat. Your website will automatically be optimized for mobile as well, so there’s no need to design separate mobile pages. These features make Wix ideal for anyone who’s starting a business or looking to scale their business, from small businesses to high-growth companies.

Whether you’re creating a website for business or your personal brand, Wix has all the professional tools you need to succeed. To get started, head over to Wix.