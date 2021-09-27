YouTube TV and NBC are approaching the end of their deal which is set to expire on September 30. With the contract set to expire, a renewal should have been established between the two firms. However, Google is finding NBC’s rates higher, and is unwilling to pay, according to Variety. Google has also published a post on its YouTube TV blog saying that the two companies have not reached an agreement, and YouTube TV subscribers could lose access to NBC channels post September 30.

Google says NBC isn’t treating YouTube TV “like any other TV provider.” The company says it “seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price.” The company also goes on to say that if the agreement isn’t reached with NBCU, the channels will be removed from YouTube TV and it will decrease the monthly price by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99.

“NBCU is an important partner for us and as you can imagine, this is not the outcome that we want. We’re still in active conversations with NBCU and are hopeful we can get past this impasse to keep their content available on YouTube TV.”

NBC has also started notifying YouTube TV subscribers that more than 14 of its networks could go dark on the streaming service in a matter of days. The company has even put up a dedicated website asking users to appeal for the same. If the deal does fall off, these are the channels that won’t be available on YouTube TV:

NBC broadcast affiliates (different local channels in different markets)

NBC regional sports networks

NBCSN

MSNBC

CNBC

Bravo

USA Network

E! (Entertainment)

Oxygen

SYFY Network

Telemundo

Universal Kids

Universo

Golf Channel

It remains to be seen what’s going to happen over the next few days. If the agreement is reached, YouTube TV will continue airing NBC channels. If the deal goes off, NBC channels will be dropped from YouTube TV making it the only major IPTV service to not air NBC. But at least the service will adjust the pricing accordingly.