NBC has launched Peacock TV, a new streaming service that is now available on Google’s platform, which includes Chromecast, Android TV, and Android devices.

Peacock TV launches with tons of content for its users, in any of its three available tiers. The base tier is entirely free, but it comes with ads and a limited library for viewing. The second tier comes at $4.99, and it can be an interesting upgrade for users who want a larger library. However, this second tier will also show you ads. The third and most expensive tier is priced at $9.99 and lets you unlock even more content, with fewer ads than the previous options.

You can already download the Peacock TV app to start streaming on your Android device, and maybe the best part is that NBC will give Android users a 3-month trial period on the service’s 4.99 tier. The service will be free between today, July 15, and October 15, 2020. Unfortunately, this new streaming service won’t be available for Roku or Android Fire TVs in the near future.

Source 9to5Google