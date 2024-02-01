Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on tons of Nanoleaf products, as the company’s latest Super Bowl promos will help you set the perfect lighting conditions for you to enjoy the game of the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers. Savings start with one of my favorite products, the Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Color-Changing Light Bulb, which is now up for grabs for just $15 thanks to a 25 percent discount, which represents $5 in instant savings.

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb Matter Compatible $15 $20 Save $5 The Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Color-Changing Light Bulb delivers 60W of power that will deliver RGB and warm color tones to cool whites, and since it’s a Matter Smart Bulb, it will work with Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and more. $15 at Amazon

The Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Color-Changing Light Bulb delivers 60W of power that will deliver RGB and warm color tones to cool whites, and since it’s a Matter Smart Bulb, it will work with Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and basically any digital assistant you’re using, so you will be able to change settings via voice commands.

Complete your setup with other great Nanoleaf products

Another excellent option comes as the Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons Smarter Kit, which comes with seven panels and is now available for $200 with 20 percent savings, which translates to $50 off. These are perfect for your rooms, offices, bedrooms, and more, as they’re perfect for boosting your home decor, and the best part is that you can get additional panels to create fantastic configurations. And if you’re more into triangles, you can get the Triangles Smarter Kit with seven pieces for $180 with $20 savings.

You can also pick up the Nanoleaf 4D Lightstrip Kit, which now goes for $90 with $10 off. This will be perfect for any smart TV of up to 65 inches, as it will deliver an immersive LED backlight experience that will provide ambient lighting and TV screen mirroring to extend whatever is being shown on your screen.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also consider going for the Govee Glide RGBIC LED Wall Lights with Music Sync. These cool home decor LED light bars will be perfect for your gaming room, bedroom, and more. You get eight pieces with four corners, so you can play around with the shapes for just $85, thanks to the latest 15 percent savings and the extra $25 on-page coupon.