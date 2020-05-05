Vivo smartphone

A new unannounced Vivo smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. It carries the model number V2012A. It seems to be an upper mid-range device.

The Vivo V2012A scored 2930 and 7838 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The mysterious Vivo smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It runs Android 10 and features 8GB of RAM.

The phone could be a global version of the Vivo Z6 5G. The company hasn’t scheduled a launch event of any of its devices as of now.

Via: Nashville Chatter

You May Also Like

HUAWEI’s next foldable phone might sport an inward folding design and periscope camera

HUAWEI’s foldable phone schematics show a cover display similar to the Galaxy Fold, but HUAWEI has got rid of the bezels to a much larger extent.
Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition spotted on TENAA

It could pack a 4,060mAh battery.
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6000 price cut, now selling for Rs 47,999

For Rs 47,999, you get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.