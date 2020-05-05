Vivo smartphone

A new unannounced Vivo smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. It carries the model number V2012A. It seems to be an upper mid-range device.

The Vivo V2012A scored 2930 and 7838 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The mysterious Vivo smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It runs Android 10 and features 8GB of RAM.

The phone could be a global version of the Vivo Z6 5G. The company hasn’t scheduled a launch event of any of its devices as of now.

Via: Nashville Chatter

