My Sprint Rewards keeping subscribers happy with free pizza and giveaways

T-Mobile pioneered in the business of giving out discounts and free stuff to its subscribers. What T-Mobile Tuesdays initially resulted in was a teething process in which many customers complained that they couldn’t get their free Domino’s pizza for several weeks — the furore eventually calmed down.

AT&T quickly intercepted with its own rewards program. But for the longest time, Sprint has not.

That is, until now. My Sprint Rewards has launched for subscribers of the nation’s fourth-largest wireless network. Users can download the app and receive offers ranging from a free large one-topping Papa John’s pizza to discounts on clothes, AMC movie tickets and other products. The rewards can be used any time of the week.

Sprint is also unique in offering Cash Back Rewards on select purchases, reaping in anywhere from 3 to 20 percent back — the carrier requires accrual of at least $10 cash back credit before being used.

Deals will be refreshed occasionally. These will also be giveaways: the first one comes from St. James’s Club, Morgan Bay in St. Lucia with an all-expenses-paid trip for two.

You can download the My Sprint Rewards app for Android and iOS and find more details at the source link below this story.