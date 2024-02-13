January 2024 was an exciting month for the tech world, featuring events like CES 2024 and the launch of new smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the OnePlus 12 series. February is also turning out to be an exciting month with the upcoming MWC 2024. HONOR, Xiaomi, Tecno, HMD, and many other brands have already revealed their plans for the event, making this year's MWC even more anticipated than before. Here's our preview of MWC 2024, covering everything you can expect to see at one of the biggest tech shows of the year.

MWC, or Mobile World Congress, is one of the biggest events for the mobile industry. It's a trade show, similar to CES, wherein companies showcase new products and innovations. Team Pocketnow will be present at MWC 2024 to bring you the latest news from the show floor. MWC 2024 Dates : 26 - 29 Feb, 2024

: 26 - 29 Feb, 2024 MWC 2024 Location : Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain Which brands will make an appearance at MWC 2024?: So far, brands like HONOR, Tecno, Lenovo, HMD, Xiaomi, ZTE, and a few more have confirmed that they will be present at the MWC 2024. It's worth noting that Apple does not participate or showcase its products during consumer tech shows.

MWC 2024: What to Expect

As mentioned earlier, several major brands like HONOR, Xiaomi, and Tecno have confirmed their events for MWC 2024. Here's a sneak peek at what to expect from some of the biggest companies at the expo.

HONOR

Press Conference Date: February 25, 2:00 PM CET (8:00 AM ET)

HONOR has already confirmed that it will be hosting its MWC 2024 event on February 25 at 2:00 PM CET (8:00 AM ET). The company has also confirmed that it will showcase its upcoming flagship series, the Magic 6 series, as well as Magic V2 at the event. HONOR's teaser page for the "Discover the Magic" event gives away that the upcoming Magic 6 smartphone will feature a new Falcon Camera System and a new Silicon-Carbon battery.

It's also worth noting that HONOR Magic 6 Pro has already made its debut in China, and it comes with features like a big 6.8-inch curved OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP primary camera, a 180MP periscope ultra-telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, and a large 5600 mAh battery. It also runs on the company's first Intent-based UI, the MagicOS 8.0, out of the box. The teaser hints that a global announcement for the device is on the way, possibly along with some other products.

HMD

Press Conference Date: February 25, 12:30 PM CET (6:30 AM ET)

HMD, famously known as the maker of Nokia-branded smartphones, revealed it's hosting its MWC event on February 25 at 12:30 PM CET (6:30 AM ET). Their teaser for the event doesn't give away a lot of information, but the latest leaks suggest that the brand could announce up to nine budget and mid-range segment smartphones at the show.

Xiaomi

Press Conference Date: February 25, 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM ET)

Xiaomi has announced that its launch event will take place on February 25 at 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM ET). Rumors suggest they'll globally unveil the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, alongside introducing a new addition, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The company's teaser page for the event mentions collaborations with Leica, so we expect to see some collaborated camera-related announcements at the event. All the devices in the Xiaomi 14 series are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Android 14-based HyperOS.

Separately, Xiaomi has shared a "Human × Car × Home" teaser for MWC, meaning we could see more than just smartphones from the brand, possibly including a new smartwatch as well as the company's first electric car. Stay tuned as we learn more about the latest flagships and other smart devices from the brand.

Tecno

Tecno showcased its first-ever foldable, the PHANTOM V Fold, at MWC last year, and the company is making an appearance again this year. Tecno's press release says that it will be showcasing AI and AR devices as well as smartphones and AIoT products at the show.

Samsung

Don't count on Samsung revealing new smartphones at MWC, given the company just released its flagship S24 series about a month ago. Samsung usually saves big smartphone announcements for separate Galaxy Unpacked events, and it does not have one scheduled during MWC. While they teased the upcoming Galaxy Ring fitness device at the S24 launch, we don't expect the company to officially unveil the smart ring until the second half of 2024... but who knows?

Nothing

Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will be called Phone (2a). However, they're holding their launch event after MWC, on March 5 at 11:30am GMT (6:30am ET). Rumors suggest the Nothing Phone (2a) will be a mid-range device, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip and running Android 14. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh and a dual-camera setup at the back. We'll have to wait and see if the company reveals more about the device at the show later this month.

OnePlus

OnePlus just unveiled its OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones, but it seems the company has more in store for us. Rumors suggest the company will showcase its next-generation OnePlus Watch 2 at MWC. The smartwatch is said to feature a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. The big highlight is that it will run on Wear OS 4, and not on a custom operating system like the first-generation smartwatch, allowing users to use the watch more seamlessly with their Android phone and even install apps from the Play Store.

Lenovo

Lenovo has confirmed its presence at MWC 2024 and even has a dedicated microsite counting down to the show. Rumors suggest that the company will showcase a transparent laptop at the event. WindowsReport shared the images of the rumored laptop on their website, and while it looks like a regular laptop when turned on, it appears "transparent" when the screen is off.

Close

The display seems to have minimal bezels, and the keyboard appears to be replaced with a touchscreen. The laptop does look like a pretty innovative concept, but the presence of the ‘Thinkbook’ label suggests Lenovo may see it as more than just a concept; it could be a commercially viable device. We'll have to wait and see if Lenovo showcases this device at MWC.

Motorola

Motorola might launch a new foldable phone called the Motorola Glory at MWC 2024. MSPowerUser leaked the device's specifications and renders (shown above) last month, suggesting the device will be a successor to the existing Razr 40 Ultra. While leaks that the smartphone will feature a similar design to the existing Razr models, the phone is rumored to feature better performance and battery life thanks to a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (model unknown yet). The Motorola Glory will reportedly be available via Verizon in the US.

That wraps up our preview of MWC 2024. While we've covered many brands, there are plenty more we couldn't mention, like Asus rumored to unveil their new Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone. Which brand's announcement are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments below!