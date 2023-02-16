MWC 2023 is just around the corner. Here's what you should expect from one of the biggest tech shows of the year.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MWC returned in 2022 with an in-person event, and the 2023 edition won’t be an exception. This year's conference promises to be bigger, better, and more innovative, with many new products and services expected to be unveiled.

As we approach the show, many tech companies have already begun to release teasers and press conference dates, adding to the growing excitement for MWC 2023. In this article, we'll delve into the latest developments and highlight what to expect from the world's largest mobile event.

What is MWC 2023? : MWC, or Mobile World Congress, is the world's largest mobile event that takes place every year in Barcelona, Spain. The conference, organized by GSMA, showcases the latest advancements in mobile technology, from smartphones to next-generation wireless networks and more.

MWC 2023 Dates : MWC 2023 is scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 2, 2023.

Is MWC 2023 an in-person or virtual event? : While MWC 2023 is currently planned as an in-person event, there will be virtual options available, with many tech companies live-streaming their press conferences. For the latest information and updates from the trade show, be sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow.

Which brands will make the appearance?: Most of the big tech companies, including OPPO, HUAWEI, HONOR, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung, have confirmed that they will be present at the MWC 2023. However, brands such as Apple never participate or showcase their products at these tech conventions.

MWC 2023: What to Expect?

The Pocketnow team will be on the ground in Barcelona, bringing you up-to-the-minute news, hands-on reviews, and videos when the event kicks off on February 27. Be sure to stay tuned to our website and YouTube channel for all the latest updates. And in the meantime, check out our coverage of the gadgets and products we're expecting to hear about at MWC 2023.

HONOR

Press Conference Date: February 27, 1:30 PM CET (7:30 AM ET)

HONOR has confirmed that it will be hosting its MWC 2023 event on February 27 at 1:30 PM CET (7:30 AM ET). The event, with the tagline "Unleash the Power of Magic," will be live-streamed, providing fans from all over the world with the opportunity to participate. Although the company has not made any official announcements, the teaser (shown above) features the names "Magic5 series" and "Magic Vs foldable," suggesting that global announcements for both devices are forthcoming.

Having already gone hands-on with the Magic Vs foldable, we were impressed with the brief time we had with the device, and we're eagerly anticipating a more in-depth look at the global version. Meanwhile, the Magic5 series is set to introduce flagship devices featuring top-of-the-line specs, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, big OLED high refresh rate displays, massive batteries, and fast charging capabilities.

OnePlus

At the Cloud 11 event, where the company unveiled the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus also confirmed that it will be participating in the MWC 2023. While there is not much information currently available about the OnePlus 11 Concept phone, there is speculation about the launch of the OnePlus folding phones in late 2023. It is possible that the Concept phone may be related to these upcoming devices.

HUAWEI

Although HUAWEI Mobile hasn't hinted at any upcoming product launches, the company's ICT (Information and Communication) division has confirmed its attendance at MWC 2023. Yet, there are some reports that HUAWEI will launch smartphones as well as computing devices at the event. A HUAWEI spokesperson has even revealed that this year's showing will be the largest yet, with the manufacturer planning to take over the entire Hall 1 of the Fira Gran Via.

There are rumors circulating about the launch of the HUAWEI P60 series around March, so there's a chance the company could debut this smartphone at the event. There is also speculation that the HUAWEI Mate X3 foldable device, the successor to HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, could make an appearance in Spain as well.

Samsung

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S23 series as well as the Galaxy Book3 lineup earlier this month. Despite the recent announcements, the company still plans to make an appearance at MWC 2023. It's unclear what Samsung has in store for attendees this year, but it's worth keeping an eye on the company's announcements.

Realme

Press Conference Date: February 28, 4:00 PM CET (10:00 AM ET)

Realme has confirmed that it will officially introduce the highly anticipated Realme GT3 smartphone at MWC 2023. The company has even shown off the design of the Realme GT3, which is quite similar to the GT Neo5 it launched in China last week. Realme has also revealed that the GT3 smartphone will feature the world's fastest charging system, clocking in at a staggering 240W — we think it's overkill.

OPPO

OPPO made headlines earlier this month with the global launch of its Find N2 Flip smartphone. But it seems the company has even bigger plans in store for February 2023. While OPPO has yet to confirm its presence at MWC 2023, rumors are swirling that the company will unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X6 series, at the trade show. While details are scarce at this point, leaks suggest that the Find X6 will boast Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a powerful 50MP IMX989 sensor from Sony, featuring a 1-inch sensor size.

TECNO

TECNO's plans for MWC 2023 are no secret, as the company has already announced that it will be present and launching a new product at the event. The company, in its press release, confirmed that it will launch the TECNO PHANTOM V Fold, its first-ever foldable smartphone, at the event. The device is set to be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ processor, and we're eager to see what other features it will offer.

And, oh, if you're going to the company's booth, you will also be able to check out the company's latest TECNO Phantom X2 Pro smartphone, which we reviewed recently.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi plans to launch its Xiaomi 13 series globally at MWC 2023 after debuting it in China earlier this year. In an unconventional move, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the launch event for the series will take place on Feb 26, 2023. While the details of the series are already public knowledge, rumors suggest that Xiaomi may also unveil the Xiaomi 13 Ultra at the event. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and feature a camera system developed in collaboration with Leica.

Motorola

Moto X40 China Launch Teaser

Motorola's plans for MWC 2023 remain unknown, but recent leaks indicate that the flagship Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which was launched as the Moto X40 in China, might make its global appearance at the trade show. While there is speculation about a possible reveal at MWC, some sources suggest it could also debut in India a month later, in March 2023. We'll have to wait and see what Motorola has in store for us.

Nokia

Nokia has confirmed its presence at MWC 2023, but don't expect to see any new smartphones or smart devices from the company. Instead, Nokia's official agenda focuses on the development of future technologies and highlights topics such as 5G and 6G.

This concludes our preview roundup of the MWC 2023. We hope you are as excited as us about the upcoming tech show. Which brand announcement are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!