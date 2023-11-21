We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with a very interesting gaming brand that has tons to offer to any up-and-rising gamer, especially if that gamer needs to upgrade peripherals. HyperX special Black Friday deals are currently live at Amazon.com, and they will be around for a couple of days, so I suggest you act fast and check out everything that’s currently available.

HyperX’s best deals arrive with the HyperX CloudX, which now sells for just $35 thanks to an impressive 50 percent discount, which is great considering that this baby normally sells for $70. It’s not the most powerful or expensive headset out there, but it is an official Xbox-licensed gaming headset, making it more than compatible with the Xbox One and the latest iterations of this powerful gaming console. It features a very comfortable design with Memory Foam ear cushions, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, in-line audio controls, and more.

Suppose you want a higher-end option. In that case, check out the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, now going for $130 with 24 percent savings. It’s an excellent option for those who forget to charge their headsets, as it packs a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 120 hours. It is compatible with your PC and Sony’s PS4 and PS5.

You can also score 50 percent savings on a new HyperX Pulsefire Core, selling for $15, an excellent RGB gaming mouse with software-controlled RGB light effects and macro customization. You can also check out the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2, as it comes with a 33 percent discount. In other words, you can take one home for just $60. And you can complete your setup with a new HyperX Alloy Origins 65 for just $71 with 29 percent savings.