Apple’s most affordable iPad models are now even more attractive thanks to the latest Black Friday deals, where you can now get one for as low as $349. You will be able to score this offer if you choose to pick up the 64GB storage variant of the 10th generation iPad, which is currently receiving a very generous 22 percent discount, which translates to $100 in instant savings.

iPad 10th Generation $349 $449 Save $100 The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more. $349 at Amazon

The 10th generation iPad comes packed with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with 64GB storage, a Touch ID-embedded power button, and a 12MP camera on both sides of this amazing and colorful tablet that comes with four different options to choose from. This is clearly the go-to option for those interested in the most affordable alternative, as getting the LTE-enabled variant will cost you a bit more. Of course, you would get the chance to use your iPad with data anywhere you go, but it will cost you $499 after receiving a 17 percent discount, which also translates to $100 off.

Suppose you’re looking for more storage space and great savings. In that case, you can also consider picking up the 256GB storage variant of the ninth-generation iPad, which is currently receiving a 17 percent discount plus an added $19 coupon. This will get you a new tablet with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina Display, WiFi-only connectivity, Touch ID, and other great features for just $380.