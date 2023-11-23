Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches you can get on the market, as they come with premium features, tons of sensors, and excellent looks. And now, they’re more attractive and a better option thanks to the latest Black Friday deals. For instance, you can now get a new Garmin fenix 6 for just $320 thanks to a compelling 36 percent discount. This elegant-looking watch comes with a sophisticated design, an always-on 1.3-inch display that’s also readable in direct sunlight, and the best part is that it comes with a stainless steel frame and buttons to help keep your watch safe from harm.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Garmin fenix 6 is also great because of all of the features it packs, including a wrist heart rate monitor, support for advanced sleep monitoring, accurate fitness sensors that will deliver excellent readings on your performance, which includes training load balance, training status, and running and cycling dynamics, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, or up to 36 in GPS mode.

Of course, you can also pick up today’s best savings with the Garmin Venu, which currently sells for $220 after scoring a huge 37 percent discount. This model normally goes for $350, which means you get to save $30 if you choose to act fast and pick one up before they’re gone. And if you want a more recent model, you can also consider purchasing the Garmin Venu 3 for $400 with $50 in instant savings.