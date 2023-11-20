We start this week’s amazing deals coverage with one of my favorite headphones, as the new Beats Studio Pro are now available for just $170. These powerful wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones were launched in July this year with a $350 price tag, making them an excellent and high-end option for music enthusiasts, which makes this latest deal an extremely compelling option for those who love over-ear headphones.

Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

The latest Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are currently seeing a massive 51 percent discount thanks to Black Friday savings, which is perfect if you were planning on purchasing a new pair of headphones during this shopping season. The Beats Studio Pro arrive with powerful noise canceling, spatial audio, USB-C Lossless audio, Apple and Android compatibility, and one of the longest-lasting batteries you will find, with up to 40 hours of non-stop music playback. This deal is also amazing because it’s applied across the board, meaning that you also get four different color options to choose from since they’re all now available for $170.

Now, if you’re looking for more affordable alternatives, remember to check out the latest model of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, which are now available for $145, thanks to a 28 percent discount that will get you more than $50 off. These headphones arrive with Apple’s W1 headphone chip, up to 40 hours of listening time, and adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned earcups.

If you’re more interested in a smaller in-ear alternative that won’t break the bank, then the Beats Studio Buds Plus might be the way to go, as they’re now up for grabs at just $132 thanks to the latest price cut. Or get the regular Beats Studio Buds for $100 and score $50 savings.