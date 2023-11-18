Mechanical gaming keyboards are awesome, and it really doesn’t matter what you’re doing; it keeps any activity interesting. Indeed, they’re perfect for gaming, but you will also enjoy typing and creating stuff with a keyboard that looks alive and feels great when pressing every key.

MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic $80 $130 Save $50 The MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic features MSI’s own design switches and independent multimedia keys, and you also get a key puller and wrist rest in the box in case you want to make some changes to your keyboard.

There’s a perfect keyboard for every need, as you can get yours with clicky switches for those who want to hear that satisfying click every time you press or linear switches for fast and accurate gameplay. The best part is that you can now get a new MSI gaming keyboard with huge savings thanks to the latest Black Friday savings.

Amazon’s best Black Friday deals will get you a massive 38 percent discount on the amazing MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Blue AM Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, which sells for just $80. This keyboard sells for $130, meaning you save $50 instantly and without any special requirements. This keyboard features MSI’s own design switches and independent multimedia keys, and you also get a key puller and wrist rest in the box in case you want to make some changes to your keyboard.

Other great Black Friday deals will get you 15 percent savings on a new 38-inch MSI MEG381CQR Plus gaming monitor, which means you can take one home for $850. The smaller 31.5-inch Optix MPG321QRF-QD gaming monitor comes with a large QHD anti-glare display and up to 175Hz refresh rates for $400 with 10 percent savings.

You can also get nice savings on some of MSI’s best laptops, starting with the MSI Katana 15, now selling for $1,200 with $183 in instant savings. This model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and more. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can also get MSI’s Modern 14 ultra-thin and light laptop, which now goes for $469 thanks to a 32 percent discount, which translates to $230 in instant savings.