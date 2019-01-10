You can now post to multiple accounts at the same time in Instagram
The latest Instagram update is going to let you share your images and videos with many friends at the same time. Before this update, you were forced to search for your contacts one by one and then posting to their feeds.
A new feature has come to Instagram that will let you save some time when you wish to share your pictures or videos with your friends. This isn’t a “regramming” function, but it can be taken as a tool to make your sharing a bit more dynamic. Android users will have to wait a bit longer, as the software update is only available for iOS. Unfortunately, things are not always perfect, and we might see this new tool used by companies to share identical content over various feeds in order to get maximum exposure.
Discuss This Post