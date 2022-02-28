MSI’s WF76 Workstation Laptop, ASUS VivoBook laptops and more products are on sale

We start today’s deals with a perfect selection of products for those who want to purchase a new laptop or want to improve their gaming setup. First up, we have the MSI WF76 Workstation Laptop receiving a 14 percent discount that lets you pick one up for $1,371. This laptop comes with a massive 17.3-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, NVIDIA Quadro T1200 graphics, and $228 savings. The MSI WF76 also comes with a fingerprint sensor, Windows 10 Pro, Wi-Fi 6, and other great features. This laptop will be a great companion for architects, designers, artists, scientists, and researchers.

We have also spotted some interesting deals on the ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED K513 that is now available for $700 after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display, Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. You can also get the more affordable ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 with a smaller 14-inch FHD touch display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor.

There are some great savings on some of the best gaming keyboards in the market, as the Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT is now available for $50 after getting a $20 discount representing 29 percent savings. The Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a higher-end option for $190 after scoring a $40 discount. And if you want to get something in between, you can get the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard that sells for $150 after getting a massive 40 percent discount that translates to $100 savings.

You can also purchase a ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam for $85 after getting a $15 discount. Or get the meross 1080P Webcam with Microphone for Desktop that sells for $16 after getting 20 percent savings. Finally, you can check out the Razer Enki Gaming Chair that sells for $350 after a $49 discount, and if you want extra storage space, you can pick up a new Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 1TB for $140 and save $40 upon purchase.