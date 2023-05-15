Getting the perfect gaming laptop might be a complicated task because there are many brands and many options to choose from. However, we are making your choice a bit easier, as we’ve found some excellent options for those looking to get a powerful beast or for those who are just about to start their gaming journey and don’t want to spend too much on a new laptop. The best part is that these options are also on sale, so you will get the added satisfaction that you also managed to get huge savings on a product you were already planning on getting.

Savings start with one of my favorite laptops, as the MSI Stealth GS77 is now receiving a massive $1,000 discount. This powerful battle station comes with a large 17.3-inch UHD 4K 120Hz display, an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and a somber and elegant design. This laptop usually sells for $4,199, but today’s deal will let you take one home for $3,199.

Of course, you don’t need to get that much power if it’s your first gaming laptop. This is why we have also included the MSI GF63, as it currently sells for just $610 thanks to a massive 45 percent discount. This model has 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and an Intel Core i5 processor under the hood.

If you’re more interested in productivity, we can also recommend you pick up the ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15, as this model comes with a $2,400 price tag after scoring a 20 percent discount that will get you more than $600 instant savings. This model packs an Intel Core i9 chip, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a very eye-catching design.

And suppose that’s still not up your alley. In that case, you can also consider going for a new and more affordable Galaxy Book3 Laptop Computer, which arrives with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and other great features for just $950 after receiving a 21 percent discount.