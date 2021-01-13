With CES 2021 in full swing right now, MSI has revealed a host of new laptops across its gaming portfolio in the GE, GS, GP and GF series as well as the productivity-centric creator series. The latest offerings by MSI include the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, the updated GE 76 and GE 66 Raider, the thin and light GS66 Stealth, the MSI GP66 and GP76 Leopard, the ultra-thin Stealth 15M, the GF75 and GF65 Thin series, and the Creator 15 targeted at creative professionals. MSI has equipped its new offerings with Intel’s 10th as well as the latest 11th Gen H-series processors, while graphics are handled by the freshly announced NVIDIA RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.

MSI GE Raider Series

Under the Raider lineup, MSI has launched three new gaming machines – the special edition MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, and the updated GE 76 and GE 66 Raider laptops. The MSI GE66 Raider packs a 14-inch FHD display with up to 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It draws power from the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10870H processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or 3080 GPU with 8GB and 16GB of graphics memory respectively.

GE76 Raider

The MSI GE76 Raider bumps the display size to 17.3-inch and can be equipped with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10870H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics with 16 gigs of GDDR6 VRAM. The special edition MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat adds a slick paintjob with cool patterns on the machine. The new GE Raider series laptops start at $1,499 and are now up for pre-orders from Newegg, BestBuy and B&H among others.

MSI GS66 Stealth

GS66 Stealth

The MSI GS66 Stealth is armed with a 15.6-inch FHD display (300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time) and draws power from the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10870H CPU ticking alongside 16 gigs of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD. Games will be driven by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or 3080 graphics depending on the SKU you choose. MSI says its latest offering employs the ‘Cooler Boost Trinity+ system with the world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged blades’ as well. This one starts at $1,799 and can be pre-ordered now the retailer mentioned above.

MSI GP66 and GP76 Leopard

Targeted at demanding workloads for engineers and professionals, the MSI GP66 Leopard can be configured with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics and Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7 processor running alongside a maximum 32 gigs of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. You get a 15.6 FHD display on this machine with a lower 240Hz refresh rate and 3.5ms response time. On the GP76, you’ll find a larger 17.3-inch panel with a 300Hz refresh rate. The GP66 Leopard starts at $1,799, while the GP76 Leopard will set buyers back by $2,299.

MSI Stealth 15M

Stealth 15M

This one is claimed to be the thinnest gaming laptop in the world. It features a 15.6-inch 144Hz display and comes equipped with the new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11375H Tiger Lake processor that was announced at CES 2021 itself. In fact, it is touted to be the first laptop in the world to employ Intel’s latest H-series processor and weighs only 3.75lbs. Inside, you’ll find the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU alongside 16 gigs of RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD. This machine packs a 144Hz display and starts at $1,399.

MSI GF65 and GF75 Thin

GF75 Thin

The MSI GF65 Thin packs a 15.6 FHD 144Hz display, while the GF76 bumps up the screen diagonal to 17.3-inch keeping the resolution and refresh rate intact. You can equip these machines with up to a 10th Intel Core i7 10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. MSI’s GF65 Thin gaming laptop starts at $999, while the GF75 Thin costs $1,299 for the base model.

MSI Creator 15

The productivity-centric MSI Creator 15 rocks a 15.6-inch 4K panel that offers 100% Adobe color gamut coverage. It comes equipped with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750H processor, 32 gigs of DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and up to RTX 3070 graphics. This device will burn a $1,899 size hole in your pocket for the base variant.