MSI has launched the first 1000R AI Gaming Monitor – the MSI ARTYMIS Series, expanding hardware for gamers globally. The MPG Artymis 343CQR is the latest 1000R curved gaming monitor, providing an immersive experience with less image distortion. The monitor is a perfect curve for gamers who sit about 1 meter/3 feet from their display. The curvature rating of 1000R matches the natural vision of the human eye, resulting in an ergonomic setup, less eye strain and faster reaction times while gaming.

“The ARTYMIS Series name is derived from Ἄρτεμις, in Greek mythology. Also known as Luna (Goddess of the New Moon) and the Goddess of Hunting, this majestic and dignified goddess is often depicted carrying a silver bow and riding a silver cart pulled by a deer with golden antlers,” says MSI.

The curved surface design can also enhance the sense of coverage and immersion so that you will not be disturbed by the outside environment while gaming. OptixScope is a built-in and patented aiming magnifier feature that provides eight-stage zooming and has programmable shortcut keys to quickly switch magnification. OptixScope also automatically reduces your mouse DPI at higher magnification. The screen can maintain operation so that any weapon can become a sniper rifle and accurately hit enemies from a distance. The ARTYMIS series has a built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations.

In addition to 1000R, MSI added many exclusive AI features to the MSI ARTYMIS Series. The first product within the series, MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR, comes equipped with 3440 x1440 resolution, 1ms response time, and HDR400 to fully utilize the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series. The 34-inch monitor has a high-speed refresh rate of 165Hz, eliminating screen delay time and presenting an extremely smooth screen presentation.

The MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR is now available for purchase at the MSI Store, Newegg and Amazon with an MSRP of $899.99.