MSI's GF63 gaming laptop is a great option for those looking to get their first battle station, and it is now available for just $595

Amazon’s latest deals have an outstanding offer that will help you get your hands on a very affordable and capable gaming laptop, as the MSI GF63 gaming laptop is now available for just $595 after receiving a 46 percent discount. This just may be the most affordable gaming laptop you can get today, as it arrived with a $1,100 price tag, but today’s offer will help you keep $500 in your bank account.

MSI GF63 The MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop has a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a thin and light design that's easy to carry everywhere you go. See at Amazon (US)

MSI’s GF63 Gaming Laptop arrives with a modest but capable Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 graphics. Indeed, it may not be the best gaming laptop around, but it comes with more than enough power to get everyday tasks done, and if you’re into gaming, it will help you enjoy different games without lags or subsidence. For instance, you can play Warzone 2 at 70-80FPS on low-average graphics settings. Just configure your game before you start playing for the best experience.

Of course, you can also consider spending a bit more on your battle station, which is why we have also included the MSI Pulse GL66, now selling for $1,255 after receiving a 22 percent discount, representing $344 instant savings. It comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, but you also get RTX3070 graphics, an RGB gaming keyboard, Cooler Boost 5, and more.

You can also consider picking up a new Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, and a large 14-inch QHD display which will go up to 165Hz refresh rates for just $2,379 after a $420 discount. And you can also get the Quartz variant for $1,100 with $500 savings. And if you want a larger display, you can also consider picking up the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop for $2,100 with $400 savings. It will get you an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates.