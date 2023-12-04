Amazon’s latest offers include a couple of very powerful gaming laptops, where you will find the MSI GE76 Raider now selling for $2,499 after receiving a $500 instant discount. This model normally sells for $2,999, making it a very desirable and potent piece of tech that will run anything you throw at it.

MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop $2499 $2999 Save $500 This option has a large 17.3-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates and a very potent Intel Core i9-11980HK processor. You also get 1TB SSD storage, 32GB RAM, and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX3080 graphics under the hood. $2499 at Amazon

Of course, there are other, more affordable alternatives, including the ASUS ROG Strix G16, now selling for $1,700 with $300 off, and the more impressive Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, now going for $2,000 thanks to a very attractive 43 percent discount. This is not necessarily affordable, but it comes with AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX chip, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a stunning 14-inch QHD display that will reach up to 165Hz refresh rates. This model normally sells for $3,500, meaning you would score a massive $1,500 discount.