We keep bringing you some of the best deals available on the market, as you can currently score insane savings on a new MSI Creator M16 Professional Laptop, which now sells for just $999.

You can save $600 on a new MSI Creator M16 Professional Laptop, as this fantastic laptop currently receives a huge 38 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,599, so a $999 price tag makes it a desirable option for anyone looking for a new workstation. It comprises a gorgeous 16-inch QHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage space for you to do almost anything you want. Of course, you can get the same configuration but with a slightly more powerful Intel Core i7 12650H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for $1,202, thanks to a 20 percent discount that will get you $297 savings.

MSI Creator Z16 The MSI Creator Z16 Professional Laptop is a perfect portable computer for those who need tons of power for graphics demanding apps, and it can also work perfectly as a gaming laptop. See at Amazon (US)

