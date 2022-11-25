Take advantage of the latest Black Friday Deals, where you will find the MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop and more on sale

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are on fire, as the company is letting you score insane savings on some of the hottest products on the market. Today’s best deals start with the MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop, selling for $1399 after picking up an insane 40 percent discount. This fantastic laptop typically goes for $2,349, meaning you can score $950 in savings on your purchase.

The MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop comes packed with a potent Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVME SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology to ensure optimal thermal dissipation, 3 fans to provide increased airflow with the new Cooler Boost Trinity+, and a large 17.3-inch UHD Display that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you will also be able to score 33 percent savings on the latest version of the LG gram 15, which now sells for just $1,000 thanks to a $500 price cut. This laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Windows 11 in a slim and light design.

Suppose you want more affordable options. In that case, you can check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i, which comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD display powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, selling for $780 after the latest 29 percent discount.

Dell’s Inspiron 14 5425 laptop is even more affordable, as it s now available for $560 thanks to a huge 38 percent discount. In addition, this model comes with a smaller 14-inch FHD+ display, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and AMD Radeon graphics, which means that you will also be able to play most of your favorite games on this laptop.