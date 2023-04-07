You won’t believe the latest savings applied to some of MSI’s best gaming laptops, as you will find up to 46 percent discounts on select models. Deals start with the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop, which sells for $1,099. Normally going for $1,399, this 21 percent discount or $300 instant savings will help you pick up a new powerful gaming laptop for less. The MSI Stealth 15M arrives with a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics to run your favorite games.

However, today’s best deal arrives with the more affordable MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $595, thanks to a massive 46 percent discount, that will get you more than $500 instant savings on this entry-level gaming laptop packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, which will provide more than enough power to run most of today’s games. Just make sure you adjust visual settings before you start playing your favorite games. And if you’re not interested in gaming, you can pick up a new MSI AM272P AIO Desktop, which sells for $670. You won’t see any deals applied to this product, but it used to sell for $994, meaning that you will score $320 in instant savings.

And if you’re looking for more alternatives, you can also check out the powerful ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, which now sells for $2,200 thanks to a 15 percent discount that will get you $300 instant savings. This beast comes with a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with 165Hz refresh rates, AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and more.

You will also find interesting savings on a vast selection of keyboards, starting with the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, selling for $110 with 15 percent savings, the Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard going for $172 with $28 savings, or the sexy-looking ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL, which now sells for $104, thanks to a 13 percent discount. You will also find up to 40 percent savings on Razer’s Limited Edition Wireless Pro controllers, starting at $120.