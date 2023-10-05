Amazon has tons of powerful laptops on sale, starting with the 2022 version of MSI’s GE76 Raider that now sells for just $1,400 after receiving a very compelling 33 percent discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1GB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, a 17.3-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, and other great features that make it perfect for any gamer in 2023, especially because of that massive $700 discount that will help you get the best peripherals for your battle station.

Of course, there are other, more affordable alternatives, including the Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop that now sells for $969 thanks to a 19 percent discount that will get you more than $240 in instant savings. This model arrives with AMD’s Ryzen 7 7735HS octa-core CPU under the hood, and you also get 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX4050 graphics, and a 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with 165Hz refresh rates. And if you want a slimmer and more elegant laptop to work with, you can also consider picking up a 2022 version of the LG Gram 16, which now sells for $1,065 thanks to an 11 percent discount. This model comes packed with an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and more.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the HP OMEN 34-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $380 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This model will deliver up to 165Hz refresh rates and AMD FreeSync Premium Technology. Complete your package with Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Gaming Keyboard, now going for $120 with $30 in instant savings.