MSI is well known for its powerful gaming and content creator laptops, and the company unveiled several new premium laptops at this year’s Computex event. Perhaps the most notable laptop announced is the new Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport special edition that features design elements inspired by the supercars. Alongside the Stealth 16, MSI unveiled the Creator Z17 HX Studio, Alpha 17, Prestige 16, and Commercial 14 devices.

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

The MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition comes in a single Selenite Gray color, and the machine is powered by the 13th gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor. It has up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and up to 64GB of DDR5 5200mHz memory. It can fit two NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSDs.

It has a 16-inch 16:10 3840 x 2400 OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. It has slim bezels, and there’s an IR FHD web camera and sensor on top with a shutter cover. When it comes to connectivity, the device packs an Intel Killer Ethernet E3100 and Wi-Fi 6E, as well as Bluetooth 5.3. There are two 2W speakers and four 2W woofers designed by Dynaudio.

The keyboard is backlit and features a per-key RGB light. The laptop has a Thunderbolt 4 port with support for power delivery charging. There’s an additional USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, an HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card slot. There’s also an audio combo jack and an RJ45 port. The laptop has a 99.9 Whr battery, and it weighs just 1.99kg. Thanks to the magnesium chassis, the laptop is lightweight – considering everything that’s packed inside – and is only 20mm thick.

MSI confirmed that the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport would be available in the second half of 2023, but it hasn’t revealed the pricing yet. The laptop will come in a special edition package that’ll include a box, a mouse, a mousepad, postcards, a USB drive, a pouch, and cable ties, all featuring the Mercedes-AMG and MSI logos.

MSI Prestige 16 Studio Evo

The MSI Prestige 16 Studio Evo is geared toward creative users and professionals. It’s powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA RTX Studio graphics. It has a large 16-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio and supports Windows Hello facial recognition. The Prestige 16 Studio Evo has a Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, an HDMI, RJ45, and a full-size SD card reader built-in. The laptop will be available in the second half of 2023, but pricing wasn’t revealed at this time.

MSI Commercial 14

The MSI Commercial 14, as the name suggests, is aimed at business and enterprise users. It’s powered by an Intel vPro processor, and it supports fast charging. It has a special cooling solution that promises quiet operation to help minimize distractions. The Commercial 14 is durable and made of a spill-resistant C-cover to help prevent accidental damage.

When it comes to features and ports, the laptop has plenty. It has a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI, an SD card reader, a Smart Card reader, and support for NFC. It has plenty of business use cases, and the FHD web camera also supports HDR, and and is compatible with Windows Hello thanks to the IR sensor.

The laptop is specifically aimed at those who do a lot of conference calls, and as a result, MSI made sure to improve the video and audio quality to keep calls crisp and clean, free of distraction.

MSI didn’t reveal the price, but it said that the Commercial 14 would become available in the second half of 2023.

MSI Alpha 17

The MSI Alpha 17 is powered by the AMD RyzenTM 7045 HX Dragon CPU along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 40 series laptop GPUs. It’s one of the first laptops to sport the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7, which brings up to 5.8Gbps speed with latency as low as 2 milliseconds. The laptop comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD.

As the name suggests, the Alpha 17 will have a 17.3-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, and it’s aimed at power users who are looking for a slim gaming setup with plenty of power and RGB backlit keys.

The MSI Alpha 17 will start at $1,849, while the slightly higher configuration will cost $1,999, and the highest-end will retail for $2,299. The laptop will be available in the middle of July.