We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com. Starting with the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop, that’s currently getting a 10 percent discount, which leaves this amazing battle station available for $1,259 after a $140 discount. This laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. You also get Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, Windows 10, and more.

Now, if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can also consider grabbing the GIGABYTE G5 GD that features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display with 144Hz refresh rates. Inside, you will find an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It is currently getting a $100 discount, which means you can grab one for $1,049. However, there’s an even more affordable option, as the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop is now selling for $773 after getting a $77 discount. This will get you a decent gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i5 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Now, you can also score some nice savings on LG’s 32-inch Ultragear QHD Nano IPS gaming monitor that’s going for $495 after a $55 discount. This monitor features 165Hz refresh rates and a three-side virtually borderless display with an adjustable stand.

And if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, we have also spotted the latest Amazon Echo Buds gen-2 selling for $105 with a 25 percent discount, meaning you can score $35 savings. These headphones will give you up to 15 hours of battery life with their charging case or five hours of non-stop playback by themselves. You can also check out the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that are now selling for $170 after a 32 percent discount that will get you almost $80 savings. They feature up to 9 hours of battery life, and Apple’s H1 Headphone Chip.