MSI has officially unveiled its latest “Best of CES 2021” convertible laptop – Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip. The company has also launched the USB-C Docking Station Gen 2. The new products are aimed at business professionals.

The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo features a 13.4-inch FHD+ IPS display. The 16:10 panel is a touchscreen that supports the newly-launched MSI Pen. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

It is paired with LPDDR4x-4267 memory. You can get up to 32GB of dual-channel RAM and an NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4, which has better signal reliability and integrity for improved performance. It features two Thunderbolt 4 ports that you to quick-charge your devices, transfer data at 40 Gbps.

The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo comes with enterprise-grade security like hardware-based TPM2.0. More considerate functions are the MSI AI Noise Cancellation and the Noise Reduction CAM, which can help acoustically and visually reduce noise to create an uninterrupted professional working environment for constant meetings.

You get 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x Micro SD Card Reader (Hidden), 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo with Hi-Res Audio Ready and 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (support USB3.2 Gen2 / DP/ PD charging). Sensors onboard include Fingerprint Reader, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, and Magnetometer. The laptop is available in Pure White and Ink Black color options. It is touted to deliver up to 20-hour battery life on a single charge.

The company has also unveiled the thinnest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop – the Summit E16 Flip. It boasts an Ink-Black design. It is equipped with NVIDIA graphics and offers an MSI exclusive new thermal design, “Dynamic Cooler Boost”. The system only produces 35dB sound even when the CPU is under full load, while the competitor laptops generate in the average range of 45 to 60dB.